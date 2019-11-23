Yasir Shah publicly criticises Pakistan for dropping Mohammad Abbas

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Spinner Yasir Shah has admitted that Pakistan made a mistake dropping pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Yasir admitted that the national team “miss” Abbas, and added that the decision to drop the 29-year-old was made by the team management.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Imran, on the other hand, last played Test cricket in January 2017. In the nine Tests he has played, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

However, he did take a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

“Yes, we miss Abbas as he did well in the last series against Australia,” Yasir said during the press conference after the second day as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “It is the team’s decision to drop Abbas and they decided that these three [Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imran Khan] are playing.”

