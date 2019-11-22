Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has accused fellow left-armers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz of being more interested in making money than representing their country.

Akram slammed the duo for not playing for Pakistan in the ongoing Test series against Australia and instead opting to play in domestic competitions where they can earn lucrative contracts.

Amir retired from Test cricket in July this year, while Wahab took a break from red-ball cricket in September.

However, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis recently said that he had retired from Test cricket.

Wahab is currently playing for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League, which is South Africa’s domestic Twenty20 tournament.

Wasim Akram "Both Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir knew this tour would be difficult and white ball cricket is easy, they thought they'll play leagues around the world and make money. I'm all for financial gain, but most of the time the country should come first" #AUSvPAK#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 22, 2019

“Both Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir knew this tour would be difficult and white ball cricket is easy, they thought they’ll play leagues around the world and make money. I’m all for financial gain, but most of the time the country should come first,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

