Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has said that people shouldn’t “get too carried away” with teenage pace bowler Naseem Shah.

The 16-year-old made his international debut in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Brisbane and put his talents on display on the second day on Friday.

He even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 56, but watched on in sheer dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

Despite that setback, which cost Pakistan dearly as Warner ended the second day unbeaten on 151, Naseem impressed many with his pace.

However, Arthur noted that Naseem still has a lot of room for improvement.

“Don’t get too carried away with Naseem. It’ll be a long journey but he has everything, he’s athletic, he’s got pace and with pace you’ve got something special. You’ve got the raw diamond, you’ve got to chip it off, polish it and there’s something special,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

