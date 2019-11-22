Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sam Curran dismissed Tom Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to keep England on top on the second day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Starting off the day on 241/4, England lost Ben Stokes early on as he was brilliantly caught by Ross Taylor at slip off the bowling of Tim Southee for 91, which came off 146 balls and included 12 boundaries.

Southee then took out Ollie Pope for 29, while Curran was trapped lbw the very next ball.

Jofra Archer was the next to go as he was dismissed by Trent Boult.

Jos Buttler and Jack Leach halted New Zealand’s charge with a 52-run partnership before Buttler was caught by Mitchell Santner off the bowling of Neil Wagner for 43.

England ended up being bowled out for 353 when Stuart Broad was clean bowled by Wagner for one run.

Southee was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Wagner snapped up three, Colin de Grandhomme took two and Boult chipped in with one.

Trailing by 353 runs, New Zealand lost Latham early on as he was given out lbw off the bowling of Curran for eight runs.

Williamson and Jeet Raval made up for the loss of Latham with a 54-run partnership before Raval was caught by Joe Denly at midwicket off the bowling of Leach for 19.

Taylor managed to score 25 runs before he was caught by Pope at deep midwicket off the bowling of Stokes.

Williamson fell shortly after as he caught by Stokes at second slip off the bowling of Curran for 51, which came off 85 deliveries and included seven boundaries.

Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling managed to muster an unbeaten 17-run partnership before stumps was called.

Nicholls finished on 26, which came off 68 balls and included four boundaries, while Watling remained undefeated on six.

Curran was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Leach and Stokes claimed one wicket each.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...