Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Joe Denly and Ben Stokes scored 74 and 67 not out respectively to give England the upper hand over New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Electing to bat first, England got off to a solid start as Rory Burns and debutant Dom Sibley amassed a 52-run partnership before Sibley was caught by Ross Taylor at slip off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme for 22.

Burns and Denly added 61 runs to the score, during which Burns brought up his fifty, before he was caught behind off the bowling of De Grandhomme for 52, which came off 138 balls and included six boundaries.

England captain Joe Root fell shortly after as he was caught by Tim Southee in the slip cordon off the bowling of Neil Wagner for two runs.

Denly and Stokes stabilised the innings with an 83-run partnership, during which Denly registered his fifty, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Southee for 74, which came off 181 deliveries and included eight boundaries and a six.

Stokes and Ollie Pope managed to forge an unbeaten 38-run stand, during which Stokes recorded his half-century, before stumps was called.

Stokes finished on 67, which came off 114 balls and included nine boundaries, while Pope remained undefeated on 18, which came off 23 deliveries and included four boundaries.

De Grandhomme was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Wagner and Southee claimed one wicket each.

England ended day one on 241/4 and will continue batting on Friday at 11:00 local time or 22:00 GMT (the previous day).

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...