Allan Border: Pakistan will regret dropping Mohammad Abbas

Legendary Australia captain Allan Border believes that Pakistan made a huge mistake by dropping pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the first Test in Brisbane.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Imran, on the other hand, last played Test cricket in January 2017. In the nine Tests he has played, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

However, he did take a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

Allan Border "Mohammad Abbas tormented Australia in the UAE, very surprised he wasn't used here at the Gabba. He would have been a perfect guy to be in this bowling unit" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 22, 2019

“Mohammad Abbas tormented Australia in the UAE, very surprised he wasn’t used here at the Gabba. He would have been a perfect guy to be in this bowling unit,” Border was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

