Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Haris Sohail should be very disappointed with their performance on the first day against Australia.

Haris was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc for one run, while Azam was also dismissed for one after flashing at a wide delivery from Josh Hazlewood, which went straight to Joe Burns at first slip.

Given how Pakistan were bowled out for 240 after being 75/0, Ponting noted that it shows just how good the Australian bowling attack was.

“Babar Azam would be disappointed (with his dismissal), Haris Sohail would be disappointed you’d think with the shot that he played, but a lot of those dismissals quite often in Test cricket are a build-up of great pressure from a very good bowling group,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“You’ve got nowhere to relax against this team. If you get through Hazlewood and Cummins, then (Mitchell) Starc comes back on. If you get through Starc then (Nathan) Lyon comes on and ties down one end, and that gives the other quicks time to freshen up and come again.

“So it’s a good attack and I think they showed how good they are today.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...