Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins combined to claim seven wickets as Australia took control on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan got off to an excellent start as captain Azhar Ali and Shan Masood forged a 75-run partnership before Masood was caught by Steve Smith at second slip off the bowling of Cummins for 27.

Azhar was on his way back to the pavilion the very next over as he was caught by Joe Burns at first slip off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood for 39.

Haris Sohail only made one run before he was caught behind off the bowling of Starc.

In-form batsman Babar Azam couldn’t save Pakistan as he was caught by Burns in the slip cordon off the bowling of Hazlewood for one run.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the next to go as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for seven runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq managed to add 49 runs to the score before Rizwan was caught behind off the bowling of Cummins for 37.

However, Rizwan should not have been given out as replays showed that Cummins had overstepped. Even though this was the case, the third umpire sent Rizwan on his way.

Shafiq and Yasir Shah kept the scoreboard ticking with an 84-run stand before Yasir was clean bowled by Starc for 26.

Starc removed Shaheen Shah Afridi the very next ball, while Shafiq was cleaned up by Cummins for 76, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries.

Pakistan were bowled out for 240 when 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah was caught and bowled by Starc for seven runs.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while

As soon as Pakistan were bowled out, stumps was called.

Australia will bat when play resumes at 10:00 local time or 00:00 GMT on Friday.

