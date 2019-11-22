Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has revealed the secret to dismissing Pakistan batsman Babar Azam after he accomplished the feat on the opening day of the first Test in Brisbane.

Hazlewood bowled a wide delivery at Azam, which the 25-year-old drove at, but ended up nicking it to Joe Burns at first slip.

Hazlweood threw it wide and Babar took the bait! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/juwGQ2OF73 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2019

After dismissing Azam for one run, Hazlewood feels that the key to getting him out is forcing him to play rash shots early.

“It’s huge to try to stay on top of him, for sure,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “He’s probably coming off T20 cricket as well and we know he’s a stroke-maker and he certainly likes to put the pressure back on you as a bowler.

“I feel if you can get him early, you can get a rash shot like that sometimes. If he drives for four, he’s sort of away as well in his game. So it can go both ways there, but we were lucky enough to get the nick and hopefully stay on top of him for the series.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...