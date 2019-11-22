Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has hinted that he is eager to play Test cricket again in the future.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests to date, but his last match in the longest format came back in 2017.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 27-year-old, who plays for Central Punjab, has scored 243 runs in five matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 30.37.

“The real cricket is Test cricket and for the longer format of the game, you get players from first-class cricket. This cricket makes a player mature and it is important to give importance to domestic matches,” Shehzad was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“I have learned one thing in my life, and that’s to give your best and give 100 percent to whatever you’re doing. I have worked hard in the last two years and if you’ll see my daily routine now, you’ll be impressed.

“I can only try to give my best, the results are not always in my hands. What I have in my hands is my effort, my dedication, my hard work, and my discipline, and I can assure you that there won’t be any compromise on these things.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...