Australia opener David Warner admitted that Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah reminded him of a young Mohammad Amir.

Warner’s comments came after he faced Naseem, who is making his international debut in the ongoing first Test, throughout the second day in Brisbane.

The 16-year-old even dismissed Warner for 56, but watched on in utter dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

That setback cost Pakistan dearly as Warner ended the second day unbeaten on 151.

“He’s quite skiddy, got a nice fluent action, but he won’t get a harder Test debut than out there and bowl at the Gabba,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “To keep coming back in, having to back up the overs, that heat. You ask any Test fast bowler who’s played here and had to keep coming back, it’s very challenging out there, and our job as batsmen is to try and keep them coming back. I think he kept his speed up quite a lot throughout the whole day. The back end he cramped up a little bit, but that’s obviously going to happen.

“He charged in, and there’s a superstar there. Like when Mohammad Amir came on the scene, the first time, he was rapid and had us all in a pickle. He was a world class bowler, and if you add him to the Test line-up as well, their depth is ridiculous, and having these other young guys like Musa and Hasnain as well, who I faced in the T20s. If Waqar Younis can get a hold of them and get their lines and lengths and their engines going, they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”

