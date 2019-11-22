Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has hinted that he could give acting a try after retiring from cricket.

Fawad has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket in Pakistan, but last played international cricket in 2015.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Fawad, who plays for Sindh, has scored 454 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.44.

While appearing in a video on legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s Facebook page, Fawad was asked by Afridi: “Fawad, have you started acting? Why? A long cricket career is still left for you.”

In response, Fawad, as quoted by Ary Sports, said: “No, Shahid Bhai, I just did a cameo recently. And obviously, after cricket, there should be something to do in the future. Maybe I consider acting.”

The “cameo” Fawad was talking about was when he acted in PTV Home’s comedy-drama ‘Ghar Damaad’.

