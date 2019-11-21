Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq admitted that Naseem Shah didn’t look like he was on debut when he came out to bat on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Naseem scored seven runs before he was caught and bowled by Mitchell Starc.

However, on the first ball he faced, he denied Starc a hat-trick after the Australia left-arm seamer took out Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi in consecutive deliveries.

Shafiq, meanwhile, played a crucial innings as thanks to his 76, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries, Pakistan managed to reach 240 before being bowled out.

“Naseem Shah was confident enough when he came out to bat, it didn’t look like it was his first game. That shows that he’s a very strong character and I think that can help him with his bowling as well,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

