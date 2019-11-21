Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that batsman Haris Sohail didn’t have the right type of body language when he walked out to bat on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Arthur noted that the way Haris looked, a big score “wasn’t going to happen”.

Haris only scored one run before he was caught behind off the bowling of Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc.

Mickey Arthur "When Haris Sohail walked out his body language said it wasn't going to happen. In the A game he got out twice the same way. He's an incredible player & when he's playing well there's nobody better to watch. But he's getting caught on the crease to the short ball" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 21, 2019

“When Haris Sohail walked out his body language said it wasn’t going to happen. In the A game he got out twice the same way. He’s an incredible player and when he’s playing well there’s nobody better to watch. But he’s getting caught on the crease to the short ball,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...