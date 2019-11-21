Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq admitted that the national team didn’t “reach the total we wanted” on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Pakistan were bowled out for 240, with Shafiq playing a crucial role in getting the team there as he scored 76 runs, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 33-year-old was involved in two vital partnerships as he and Mohammad Rizwan put together 49 runs, while he and Yasir Shah added 84 runs to the score.

Shafiq pointed out that Pakistan’s score is a “respectable total” and believes the bowlers will “put up a good fight” during the second day on Friday.

“We didn’t reach the total we wanted, but we got a respectable total. With the bowling unit we have, we’ll put up a good fight,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I used to bat at number six so I have some experience of batting with the tail. I knew if we got a partnership, it could help the team and I think we got a respectable total.”

