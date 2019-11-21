Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq has said that he is “not worried about my performances being underrated or underplayed” after fighting valiantly on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Shafiq was the only batsman to have a major impact as he scored 76 runs, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 33-year-old was involved in two crucial partnerships as he and Mohammad Rizwan put together 49 runs, while he and Yasir Shah added 84 runs to the score.

“I’m not worried about my performances being underrated or underplayed, playing for Pakistan is an honour for me. I don’t need anyone else’s appreciation, if I am playing for Pakistan, that’s enough for me,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called.

