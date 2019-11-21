Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes Mohammad Abbas was dropped because he was ‘unfit’?

Posted on by
Mohammad Hafeez believes Mohammad Abbas could have been dropped for the first Test against Australia since he was unfit Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Hafeez believes Mohammad Abbas could have been dropped for the first Test against Australia since he was unfit

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez questioned whether pace bowler Mohammad Abbas was dropped for the first Test against Australia since he was “unfit”.

Hafeez was shocked by Pakistan’s decision to leave Abbas out of the playing XI and said it had to be one of two things – either he was dropped or he was not fit enough to play the match.

“Dropped or unfit,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Hafeez isn’t the only person to question this as former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur lashed out at Test captain for dropping Abbas.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan drop Mohammad Abbas for first Test – Smart move or plain stupidity?

Leave a Reply