Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez questioned whether pace bowler Mohammad Abbas was dropped for the first Test against Australia since he was “unfit”.

Hafeez was shocked by Pakistan’s decision to leave Abbas out of the playing XI and said it had to be one of two things – either he was dropped or he was not fit enough to play the match.

Dropped or Unfit @Mohmmadabbas111 ? — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 21, 2019

“Dropped or unfit,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Hafeez isn’t the only person to question this as former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur lashed out at Test captain for dropping Abbas.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan drop Mohammad Abbas for first Test – Smart move or plain stupidity?

