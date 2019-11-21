Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has backed pace bowler Naseem Shah to have a “memorable” debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Naseem scored seven runs on the opening day and even denied Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc a hat-trick.

However, he didn’t get to bowl as stumps was called after Pakistan were bowled out for 240.

But, Afridi is optimistic that Naseem will shine when he gets the opportunity to bowl on the second day on Friday.

“He has the prime opportunity to make his debut memorable. He should come out with an aggressive approach tomorrow and avail this opportunity with full strength,” Afridi said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

