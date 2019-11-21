Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as the “greatest all rounder”.

Vaughan’s comments came when he was introducing who he was commentating with on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane.

In addition to Akram, Vaughan branded Australia’s Adam Gilchrist as the “greatest wicket keeper batsman of all time” and Shane Warne as the “greatest spinner of all time”.

“The greatest wicket keeper batsman of all time Adam Gilchrist .. The greatest spinner of all time Shane Warne .. The greatest all rounder Wasim Akram and me,” he said on Instagram.

