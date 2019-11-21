Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah is the “mischief maker” in the national team.
Yasir, who Arthur also described as a “proper character”, scored 26 valuable runs on the opening day of the first Test against Australia.
He was also part of an 84-run partnership with Asad Shafiq, who was Pakistan’s standout batsman as he made 76, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries.
Mickey Arthur "Yasir Shah is a proper character, he adds a massive amount to any dressing room. He's always got a smile, up to something, a mischief maker, he's fantastic" #Cricket #AUSvPAK
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 21, 2019
Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called.