Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah is the “mischief maker” in the national team.

Yasir, who Arthur also described as a “proper character”, scored 26 valuable runs on the opening day of the first Test against Australia.

He was also part of an 84-run partnership with Asad Shafiq, who was Pakistan’s standout batsman as he made 76, which came off 134 balls and included seven boundaries.

“Yasir Shah is a proper character, he adds a massive amount to any dressing room. He’s always got a smile, up to something, a mischief maker, he’s fantastic,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called.

