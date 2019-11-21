Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali and his opening partner Shan Masood broke the record for the highest-ever opening partnership in Test cricket by an Asian pair at the Gabba.

The duo accomplished the feat on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane when they amassed a 75-run partnership.

Their stand was broken when Masood was caught by Steve Smith at second slip off the bowling of Pat Cummins for 27.

Azhar was dismissed the very next over as he was caught by Joe Burns at first slip off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood for 39.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called.

