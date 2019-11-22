Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia batsman Mark Waugh was shocked and outraged that Pakistan dropped pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Imran, on the other hand, last played Test cricket in January 2017. In the nine Tests he has played to date, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

However, he did take a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

Despite this, Waugh firmly believes Pakistan made a huge mistake by not including Abbas in their squad for the first Test.

Big shock for mine that Mohammed Abbas has been left out of the Pakistan 11. Reliable quality seam bowler with a super test match record. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) November 20, 2019

“Big shock for [me] that Mohammad Abbas has been left out of the Pakistan 11. Reliable quality seam bowler with a super Test match record,” Waugh said on Twitter.

