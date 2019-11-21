Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins and batsman Marnus Labuschagne have lavished praise on Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas.

Abbas was surprisingly dropped for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Imran, on the other hand, last played Test cricket in January 2017. In the nine Tests he has played to date, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

However, he did take a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

Cummins praised Abbas for his consistent line and length, and was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au that the 29-year-old will be “at you all day at the top of off-stump”.

Labuschagne compared Abbas to Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle in the way that he “moves the ball both ways – nipping it in, nipping it away”.

Meanwhile, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon admitted to being shocked that a “world-class” bowler like Abbas had been dropped for the first Test.

