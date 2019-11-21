Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that while it would have been “tough” for Pakistan to drop pace bowler Mohammad Abbas, he believes the decision could “pay dividends”.

Pakistan’s pace attack for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane consists of Shaheen Shah Afridi, debutant Naseem Shah and Imran Khan.

Afridi has been touted as a future star in all formats, especially after his performance at the World Cup, while Test captain Azhar Ali confirmed on Wednesday that Naseem would make his debut in the match.

As for Imran, he last played Test cricket in January 2017.

However, Hogg feels that picking the trio was the right call as they are “quicker” than Abbas and the “extra bounce should be more of a challenge” for the Australian batsmen.

“Pakistan not going with Mohammad Abbas is tough but could pay dividends. Afridi, Naseem, and Imran Khan quicker and extra bounce should be more of a challenge for the Aussie batsmen on the Gabba wicket,” Hogg said on Twitter.

