Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that debutant Naseem Shah’s mother would have been proud of him even though she didn’t get to see him play for Pakistan.

Naseem’s mother passed away recently, but Akhtar noted that the 16-year-old seamer “will make her proud”.

The talented youngster did not get to bowl on the opening day of the first Test against Australia, but he scored seven runs and denied Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc a hat-trick.

Emotional debut for Naseem Shah. In some way or the other, when we achieve something, we want our parents to be proud of us. His mother could not see him wear a Pakistan cap but InshAllah he will make her proud. #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3Z7SiSitBs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 21, 2019

“Emotional debut for Naseem Shah. In some way or the other, when we achieve something, we want our parents to be proud of us. His mother could not see him wear a Pakistan cap but InshAllah he will make her proud,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 before stumps was called on the first day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Khan reveals why Naseem Shah didn’t return to Pakistan after the death of his mother

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...