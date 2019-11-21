Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has lashed out at Test captain Azhar Ali for dropping pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the first Test against Australia.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Imran, on the other hand, last played Test cricket in January 2017. In the nine Tests he has played to date, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

However, he did take a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

Despite this, Arthur was fuming that Azhar had snubbed Abbas.

“I am flabbergasted with Abbas being left out,” Arthur was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Azhar Ali said that he [Abbas] is their number one bowler. Well if he is your number one bowler, why is he not in the playing XI?”

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 240 on the opening day of the first Test.

