Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that he will be discussing “a longer term agreement” with Cricket Australia officials.

Wasim noted that the agreement he is hoping to get approved revolves around Pakistan and Australia playing three Test matches every time they meet.

Wasim Khan "I'm here to speak to Australia about a longer term agreement around playing three Test matches every series" #AUSvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 21, 2019

“I’m here to speak to Australia about a longer term agreement around playing three Test matches every series,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Earlier on, a source had said that the PCB would be looking to use former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson to convince the national team to tour Pakistan in 2022.

