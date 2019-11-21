Mickey Arthur confirms he will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team very soon?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has hinted that he could return to the national team in a “working capacity very soon”.

Arthur’s contract as head coach was not extended after it expired after the World Cup, where Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq replaced Arthur as head coach and was also given the role of chief selector.

Mickey Arthur on @TenPakistan’s Straight Drive show says he could soon be in Pakistan in a working capacity. Something’s cooking! #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/ssNRXcRldo — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 21, 2019

While speaking on the Straight Drive show, Arthur said: “I could possibly be in Pakistan in a working capacity very soon.”

It’s likely that this won’t happen, but there is always the small chance it could!

