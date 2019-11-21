Mickey Arthur confirms he will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team very soon?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has hinted that he could return to the national team in a “working capacity very soon”.
Arthur’s contract as head coach was not extended after it expired after the World Cup, where Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals.
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq replaced Arthur as head coach and was also given the role of chief selector.
While speaking on the Straight Drive show, Arthur said: “I could possibly be in Pakistan in a working capacity very soon.”
