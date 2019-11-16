Sharjeel Khan to play in Pakistan Super League next year?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan could potentially play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year, but it depends on two things.

The first is whether he gets picked in the draft. The 30-year-old, who was banned for five years for his involvement in a corruption scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL, with two-and-a-half years being suspended, has included his name in the gold category for the PSL draft.

The second is how he is progressing in his ongoing rehabilitation program.

The gold category for the PSL draft features 27 Pakistani players and 144 international cricketers.

📣📣📣 Presenting the local player Gold category pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019! What are your suggestions for your favourite team? MORE: https://t.co/BuDYcMuObi pic.twitter.com/jlEy2FmVHy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 15, 2019

144 cricketers from 14 countries register in Gold Category for #HBLPSL 2020 MORE: https://t.co/BuDYcMuObi pic.twitter.com/iDrj6bt2PD — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 15, 2019

Next year’s PSL, which will be held entirely in Pakistan, will run from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq hints that Sharjeel Khan will play for Pakistan again?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...