Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has etched his name into the record books as he became the all-time highest run scorer in first-class cricket in Pakistan.

Fawad, who is currently playing for Sindh, surpassed legendary opener Saeed Anwar to become the most successful batsman in first-class cricket in Pakistan.

With a score of 107 against Northern Pakistan, which Sindh lost by 145 runs, and 65 in his side’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash with Central Punjab, Alam now has 11,284 runs to his name.

Anwar, meanwhile, finished with 11,213 first-class runs during his illustrious career.

With his century against Northern Pakistan, Fawad also overtook Imran Farhat for the most hundreds in first-class cricket in Pakistan.

Fawad has 31 centuries, while Farhat has scored 30.

The 34-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit over the past couple of years, but last played for Pakistan in April 2015.

