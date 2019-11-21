Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has promised to perform to the best of his abilities if he is picked to play international cricket again.

Akmal featured in the recent Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore, but failed to impress as he was dismissed for a duck in the two matches he played.

Since he failed to have an impact, he was dropped for the national team’s ongoing tour of Australia.

However, this hasn’t stopped him from giving up on playing for his country again.

In fact, Akmal scored a century in his 100th first-class match as he is currently unbeaten on 117 in Central Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh.

“I am happy to be scoring a century in my 100th first-class match, I am playing my natural game and it is helping me score good runs,” Akmal was quoted as saying by The News International. “My job is to [perform] and every time I am there [on the field], I try to give my best.

“It is up to the selectors if they pick me for the team or not, but I will try to give my best whenever I am picked again.”

