Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal congratulated his brother Kamran for completing 13,000 first-class runs.

Kamran achieved the feat during Central Punjab’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh, where he scored 59 in the first innings, which came off 70 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Akmal has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit, but last played for Pakistan in April 2017.

He recently said that he believes he should be in Pakistan’s Test team.

Congratulations @KamiAkmal23 bhai on completing 13000 run today. Ur always inspiration for all player who want 2 work hard. Missing ami g cuz she would b so proud of ur achievement. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qHe8uHOQer — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 19, 2019

“Congratulations Kamran Akmal bhai on completing 13000 run today. Your always inspiration for all players who want to work hard. Missing ami g because she would be so proud of your achievement,” he said on Twitter.

