Shoaib Akhtar recalls shocking incident where he left Mohammad Asif with a bruise

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled the shocking incident where he hit fellow seamer Mohammad Asif with a bat.

The incident, which occurred in 2007, is believed to have stemmed from an argument between Akhtar and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Akhtar claimed Afridi insulted his family, which led to a confrontation and a tussle.

Writing about the incident in his autobiography, Controversially Yours, Akhtar said that when Afridi was making fun of him, Asif, who was in the bathroom, laughed.

In a fit of rage, Akhtar pulled Asif out of the bathroom while Afridi continued to poke fun.

“Afridi was aggravating the situation and I swung the bat at both of them. Afridi ducked, but Asif couldn’t get out of the way, the bat struck him on his thighs and he collapsed. I had lost it. I had never behaved like this, especially in the dressing room,” Akhtar wrote.

Asif suffered a bruised thigh as a result of the incident.

Akhtar looked back on the incident with Pakistan batting great Younis Khan, former captain Rashid Latif and Dr. Nauman Niaz on his YouTube channel.

“While Shoaib Akhtar was coming and I was going out, I told Shoaib for god’s sake don’t say anything. I explained a lot to him but he didn’t understand,” Younis said in the video.

Akhtar replied: “He’s talking about when I had hit Mohammad Asif with the bat.”

Younis added: “He didn’t hit him with the bat. The bat just hit him.”

Akhtar noted: “The first time when I was hitting him, it missed him. In return, it hit him. On Twitter they asked me why I beat Asif. Better ask Asif.”

Dr Nauman Niaz pointed out: “Even after that, he (Asif) did not become straight.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar punched a wall and makes shocking match-fixing claims

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...