Batsman Imran Farhat was congratulated by Pakistan stars like Umar Akmal and Imran Nazir after scoring 15,000 first-class runs.
Farhat, who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accomplished the feat in his side’s ongoing clash with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Despite only scoring 16 runs in the first innings, it was enough for the 37-year-old to surpass the 15,000-run mark as he went into the game with 14,994 runs to his name.
“Many congrats to our [consistent] performer Imran Farhat on 15,000 runs,” Akmal tweeted.
Nazir also congratulated Farhat on his accomplishment.