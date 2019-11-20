What extraordinary accomplishment has Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat achieved?

Posted on by
Imran Farhat was congratulated after scoring 15,000 first-class runs Pakistan cricket

Imran Farhat was congratulated after scoring 15,000 first-class runs

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Batsman Imran Farhat was congratulated by Pakistan stars like Umar Akmal and Imran Nazir after scoring 15,000 first-class runs.

Farhat, who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accomplished the feat in his side’s ongoing clash with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite only scoring 16 runs in the first innings, it was enough for the 37-year-old to surpass the 15,000-run mark as he went into the game with 14,994 runs to his name.

“Many congrats to our [consistent] performer Imran Farhat on 15,000 runs,” Akmal tweeted

Nazir also congratulated Farhat on his accomplishment.

Leave a Reply