Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Batsman Imran Farhat was congratulated by Pakistan stars like Umar Akmal and Imran Nazir after scoring 15,000 first-class runs.

Farhat, who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, accomplished the feat in his side’s ongoing clash with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite only scoring 16 runs in the first innings, it was enough for the 37-year-old to surpass the 15,000-run mark as he went into the game with 14,994 runs to his name.

Many congrats to our consistency performer @imranfarhat1982 on 15,000 runs 👏🏼 😃 pic.twitter.com/wyZJP67c3o — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 19, 2019

“Many congrats to our [consistent] performer Imran Farhat on 15,000 runs,” Akmal tweeted.

Nazir also congratulated Farhat on his accomplishment.

