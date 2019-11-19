Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has called on the national selectors and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider including him back in the Test team.

Akmal has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit, but last played for Pakistan in April 2017. His last Test match came all the way back in August 2010.

The 37-year-old revealed that many teams nowadays have two wicketkeepers, and thus urged the PCB and Misbah-ul-Haq, who is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, to bring him back into the team.

“Selection is in the hands of the selectors, I always play my natural game, this is how I get myself out of pressure,” Akmal was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If the team is in trouble, this is what I do, sometimes it works and sometimes I get out. PCB has made a rule to improve SRs (strike-rates) and I think that’s very good, SR is important in all formats now and batsmen should apply themselves.

“In Tests, we don’t have a batsman at number five or six. Other teams play two wicketkeepers in their teams, sometimes wicketkeepers make so many runs in domestic cricket that they have to be considered. This is up to the selectors, if I get a chance in Tests, or whether it’s in T20Is.”

