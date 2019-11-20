Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has boldly claimed that Australia will be scared about facing Pakistan’s bowling attack in the upcoming Test series.

Ramiz noted that besides spinner Yasir Shah and seamer Imran Khan, none of the other bowlers in the Pakistan team have played in Australia.

The renowned commentator added that Australia batsman Steve Smith openly admitted pace bowler Mohammad Abbas poses a threat.

“I’ve never faced Abbas … he stands the seam up, any sort of movement he’ll get the most out of it,” Smith said.

“[The] Australian batsmen are concerned with the fear of the unknown from the Pakistan bowlers as they have a young and raw pace attack,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Apart from Yasir Shah and Imran Khan, no other bowler has played in Australia so the hosts are unfamiliar with them.

“Steve Smith has also openly admitted that Abbas would be a threat in the upcoming series.”

