Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith has admitted that Pakistan seamers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah could pose serious threats during the upcoming Test series.

Smith has been in red-hot form lately and starred in Australia’s Ashes series against England, where he was the top scorer with 774 runs in four matches, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 110.57.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

In October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

As for Naseem, he is likely to make his international in the forthcoming two-Test series, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

“This week is going to be about getting used to the Gabba bounce, working on my leave and just being patient,” Smith was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports. “I’ve never faced Abbas … he stands the seam up, any sort of movement he’ll get the most out of it.

“And it looks like Shah bowls with some good pace. Being as young as he is, he probably hasn’t bowled lots of overs consistently so it’ll be about making him come back and bowl as many spells as he can and see if he can maintain it.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...