Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that spinner Yasir Shah and the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Muhammad Musa and Shaheen Shah Afridi “have the capacity to deliver a good performance” in the Test series against Australia.

Musa made his international debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia, but went wicketless, while Naseem, who is 16 and has yet to make his debut, has been touted as an exceptional talent.

As for Afridi, he is coming off an exceptional showing at the World Cup, where he featured in five matches and took 16 wickets at a superb average of 14.62.

He finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Bangladesh at the World Cup.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but he also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

In his Test career, Afridi has claimed 12 wickets in three matches at an average of 31.41.

In regards to Yasir, he is a veteran player and has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, where he has picked up 203 wickets at an average of 28.72.

“Our bowling line-up contains some good young pacers such as fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Musa Khan and Shaheen Shah, who along with leg-spinner Yasir Shah, have the capacity to deliver a good performance. They have a great opportunity to perform,” Misbah was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Australia begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram reveals which Pakistan player is a “beacon of light for the next generation”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...