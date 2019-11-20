Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has admitted that he loves watching Babar Azam bat.

Azhar also described the 25-year-old as “one of the top batsmen in the world right now”.

Azam has been in fantastic form as of late as he scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, in the practice game against Australia A in Perth and a 66-ball 63, which included nine boundaries and a six, against the Cricket Australia XI.

Azhar Ali "Babar is one of the top batsmen in the world right now, as a teammate I love watching him bat. In his last few Test series, he's been performing a lot better in Tests, he's a lot more consistent and I think he's ready to take it to the next level" #Cricket #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 20, 2019

“Babar is one of the top batsmen in the world right now, as a teammate I love watching him bat. In his last few Test series, he’s been performing a lot better in Tests, he’s a lot more consistent and I think he’s ready to take it to the next level,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Watson reveals which Pakistan star is a “beautiful batsman to watch”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...