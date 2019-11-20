Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has said that his side are ready to put everything on the line in their Test series against Australia.

Pakistan will be looking to make history during the two-Test series, which begins in Brisbane on Thursday, as they have never won a Test series in Australia.

Despite their record in the longest format Down Under, Azhar sees no reason why his side cannot end the drought and emerge victorious.

“Pakistan has played good cricket here before. But now we understand the conditions. I don’t see why we cannot win down under,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“We know that playing in Australia is a challenge and that they [Australia] will try to win no matter what, but we are ready for them.”

