Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is a “beautiful batsman to watch”.

Azam has been in superb form as of late as he scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, in the practice game against Australia A in Perth and a 66-ball 63, which included nine boundaries and a six, against the Cricket Australia XI.

“Babar Azam is a beautiful batsman to watch. The way he bats in all formats, he is a beautiful player. In T20s, he doesn’t look like he is taking that many risks but still scores very quickly. One-day cricket, obviously he has a very good record. He is just a world class player,” Watson told cricketpakistan.com.pk.

