Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hilariously suggested that former batsman Younis Khan become a YouTuber.

Akhtar has enjoyed a lot of success on his channel and even made YouTube history in June this year as he became the fastest person to gain one million subscribers.

The 44-year-old accomplished the feat in just 28 days.

However, Akhtar pointed out that Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, could break his record if he were to start his own YouTube channel.

“In our team of YouTubers, the guy who is going to be the fastest to a million subscribers is going to be Younis Khan,” Akhtar said in the video.

Akhtar also asked Younis: “Have you started your YouTube channel?”

In response, Younis said: “I’m going to start it soon.”

Akhtar then said: “What will the name of your YouTube channel be?”

Younis replied: “I will let you know later.”

