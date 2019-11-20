Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he once had the opportunity to act in a movie, but turned down the role.

Akhtar noted that he was offered a leading role in the Bollywood movie Gangster, but turned it down.

Former batsman Younis Khan hilariously responded that Akhtar would have been the perfect man for the job.

“Shoaib Akhtar left one film, otherwise he would have had double the subscribers,” Dr. Nauman Niaz said in the video on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

Younis Khan added: “It was a semi-final in Mohali.”

Akhtar responded: “I remember. I was telling Younis Khan this story of Gangster.”

Younis replied: “Tell me exactly what the story was.”

When Akhtar told him the whole story, Younis said: “What did you do, this role was made for you. You didn’t have to do anything in this movie.”

In response, Akhtar said: “How many more films would I have done other than Gangster.”

Younis added: “What did he have to do in that movie? He had to shoot five or six people. If he would have done that movie, Pakistan cricket would have been much better.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar suggests hilarious new career for Younis Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...