Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that Australia batsman Steve Smith poses a huge threat to the national team as he has been in sublime form as of late.

Smith starred in Australia’s Ashes series against England, where he was the top scorer with 774 runs in four matches, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 110.57.

He followed that up with 66 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which included a half-century, at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 146.66.

In the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, he scored an unbeaten 80 in the one innings he played.

However, Masood noted that it would be foolish on Pakistan’s behalf to solely concentrate on Smith as the Baggy Greens possess many talented batsmen capable of scoring runs.

“I think he has done that very well and his stats speak for themselves. He’s a great player but you can’t go in with a plan for just one batsman,” Masood was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I think they’ve got a very good side, especially in their own home conditions as well and they’re always a tough side to beat in Australia and even away.

“So we can’t get into the trap of just planning against Steve Smith. I think if we stick to our strengths and respect the conditions and respect the opposition I’m sure we’re here to put a good show as well.”

