Did Shan Masood take offence to Dean Jones’ comments about Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood did not take offence to former Australia batsman Dean Jones’ comments about the national team, saying that he has the “right to an opinion”.

Masood’s comments come after Jones questioned Pakistan’s preparation for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

“I blame Pakistan’s cricket board for their horrendous scheduling of this Test series,” Jones wrote in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald. “Pakistan have not played a Test match since early January. Do they honestly feel playing a three-day match at night and a two-day match in Perth will get them ready to be competitive against Australia?”

In response, Masood noted that Pakistan believe they can make history by winning their first-ever Test series in Australia.

“Everyone has a right to an opinion. If something people say is not possible imagine getting those results in your way. So it’s a great opportunity and all of us in the dressing room look at this as an opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “If it doesn’t happen we will learn from it but if we do succeed over here it will be history in the making, as we’ve seen Pakistan’s record in Australia before. It’s a huge opportunity and whoever raises their hands and steps up – they’re in for a very good career.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...