Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that he is relishing the prospect of facing Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc in the upcoming Test series.

Masood noted that Starc is Australia’s pace spearhead and has “done well” over the last few years.

With Masood seeing Starc as the best of the best, he is eagerly waiting to go head to head against the 29-year-old.

“You obviously like facing what you have faced before but look Mitchell Starc is a great bowler. He has done well for Australia for a number of years and he is the lead of that bowling attack and has been for several years,” Masood was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“We want to play against the best and it’s when you play against the best when it counts the most so I mean whatever Australia put out we are ready to face that.”

The Test series between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...