Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas is a “very, very good new-ball bowler”.

Arthur’s praise for Abbas comes ahead of the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

In October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

“In Mohammad Abbas you’ve got a very, very good new-ball bowler. Abbas can strike for you and dry up runs, so he gives you that balance,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo.

