Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is an “incredible bowler” and is going to be the “future” of Pakistan cricket.

Afridi had an exceptional showing at the World Cup, where he featured in five matches and took 16 wickets at a superb average of 14.62.

He finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Bangladesh at the World Cup.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but he also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

He is now expected to feature in the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is going to be an incredible bowler. He’s coming off dengue fever so he hasn’t bowled that much but he is the future, he’s going to be very good,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo.

