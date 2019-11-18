Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has “conquered” limited overs cricket.

Arthur’s comments come after Azam scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which included two fifties, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

However, while Arthur feels that Azam has become a dominant force in white-ball cricket, he conceded that it is a bit of a different story when it comes to Tests.

Despite this, Arthur thinks it is only a matter of time before Azam shines in the longest format.

The 25-year-old will have a chance to do just that during the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“I just think Babar is an unbelievable batsman. His record would tell you that white-ball cricket he has conquered, red-ball cricket not yet,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. “But he’s just an incredible batsman and it won’t be long before he scores in all formats, without a doubt.”

