Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is still “developing” when asked if he was an elite bowler.

Akhtar’s comments come after Afridi had an exceptional showing at the World Cup, where he featured in five matches and took 16 wickets at a superb average of 14.62.

He finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Bangladesh at the World Cup.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but he also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

He is now expected to feature in the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Developing — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2019

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...